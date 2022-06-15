A hand tattoo may have provided the clue that a deputy needed to develop a suspect in a break-in at South Jones High School. But the suspect apparently hasn’t caught a clue yet. It’s the third time he’s been arrested for breaking into the school, according to reports.
Tyrese Blanks, 21, of Ellisville was arrested and charged with commercial burglary in the overnight break-in at South Jones. Deputy LaDean Byrd of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident and was able to identify Blanks from a distinctive tattoo on his hand that was visible on security camera video, according to reports.
“Great job by Deputy Byrd in recognizing the hand tattoo and tying it back to Tyrese Blanks,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “He was in custody within an hour of the initial response to the report of the break-in.”
Blanks was arrested and investigators are reviewing evidence and security camera video and may add additional charges. It wasn’t clear if Blanks took anything, but he was reportedly inside for several hours after going in through the gym, then doing damage in the school.
Blanks was caught inside the band hall after midnight one night last September. He was hiding under a music platform inside the school after deputies responded to a call that there was an intruder inside, according to the report.
He didn’t manage to steal anything because deputies “were able to get there fast enough and get him cornered in a supply room in the band hall,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said at the time.
He was charged with burglary and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $25,000 that time. The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold on him because he had been released from prison on Nov. 23, 2020 — after serving a fraction of his four-year sentence for the same crime at the same location in January 2020.
When Blanks was arrested for breaking into SJHS in 2020, he was found wearing a jacket that had been reported stolen from his former school.
He had gained entry by breaking a cafeteria office window and stolen $210 from a filing cabinet. His bond was revoked at that time because he was out on bond for an aggravated assault charge in Lumberton.
Carter handled that case, too.
