Brad Thompson is “uniquely qualified” to serve as District Attorney of Jones County, Gov. Tate Reeves told people gathered at a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed official in downtown Laurel.
“Brad is made for this position,” Reeves said. “He has a great background for it.”
Thompson got his start as a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol then went to law school and worked as a public defender and defense attorney before becoming the county prosecutor. Reeves appointed him to the top post in county law enforcement last month after the retirement of longtime DA Tony Buckley.
Thompson recalled how he came to live and work in Jones County after growing up in George County. He had been through trooper school, where “they do everything but kill you,” and all of the graduates were awaiting their patrol assignments.
“Just don’t send me to the Delta,” Thompson recalled of what he was thinking at the time.
That’s when then-Chief of Patrol Jimmy Stringer called out “Jones County” for
Thompson. He admitted that he didn’t know much about the Free State, but he remembered what Stringer told him about it after the ceremony.
“He told me, ‘If you do a good job, those folks in Jones County will take care of you,’” Thompson recalled, choking up at the memory. “I’ve come full circle ... 26 years later, here I am. You’ve taken care of me and my family.”
Longtime law partner Bob Sullivan presented Thompson with a personalized car tag that displays his rise through the ranks, from his MHP badge number to his new office: “J402DA,” signed by Reeves and Chief Justice Mike Randolph of the state Supreme Court, who swore in Thompson.
Reeves and Thompson both thanked Buckley for his nearly 20 years as DA in Jones County.
The governor noted that Thompson is the second ex-trooper in the area he has appointed to DA. Last year, he appointed Chris Hennis to serve in that role after appointing then-DA Matt Sullivan to circuit judge after the death of Judge Eddie Bowen in District 13, which includes Jasper County. Hennis and Thompson were in trooper school together.
“I appreciate law enforcement and prosecutors,” Reeves said. “It’s been a tough time in the country for you, but as long as I’m governor, we’re going to back the blue.”
Having former law enforcement officers working as prosecutors is a good thing for cops, courts and the community, he pointed out.
“They put on the uniform, so they understand,” Reeves said. “Brad has deep ties to the community and the law-enforcement community ... and he’s served in every part of our justice system. He’s going to do a fantastic job. He’s uniquely qualified. He’s made for this position.”
Thompson has also “given his time and resources” to working as a youth-league coach, and he and his wife Jenny have been active helping booster clubs and other endeavors, Reeves said.
Their children LeighEllen and Walker are West Jones graduates. They were all at Studio 5fifty for the ceremony, along with numerous family members, friends and other officials.
“I can’t fill Tony’s shoes,” Thompson said, adding that he plans to “plug in” with the “great team” that’s already in place in the office. He was also complimentary of the local court system, including the community-service program
and drug court.
“If we keep the schools safe and law enforcement safe, I will consider my time in office a success,” he said. “I’m going to do my best to be good to Jones County.”
Thompson will be on the ballot in a special election on Nov. 8. Qualifying is open through Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.