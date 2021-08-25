A pair of Laurel men were arrested and charged with peddling drugs — many of which were found in packages that looked like snacks and candy — Friday in the 800 block of South 7th Avenue. The suspected dealers could face enhanced penalties as the two were believed to be selling the drugs with 1,500 feet of a church.
Kennis Jones, 30, is charged with sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of crack cocaine and possession of MDMA, all within 1,500 feet of a Church Jones had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, where his bond was set at $25,000.
Travis Jones, 21, stands charged with one count of possession of MDMA within 1,500 feet of a church. Jones had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Sunday, where his bond was set at $5,000.
Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
