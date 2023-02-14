A Jones County School District bus crashed into a ditch on Maxey Road Tuesday afternoon, sending three children to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
A total of 16 elementary school children and the driver were on the bus when it wrecked.
More details will be posted as they become available. Read more in Thursday's print edition of the Leader-Call.
