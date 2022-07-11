What started as a disturbance at a gas station in South Laurel ended in a crash near mile marker 100 on Interstate 59 on Sunday afternoon.
Three juveniles were taken into custody after Deputy Chase Smith of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department deployed spike strips to stop the speeding SUV after a pursuit that started with the Laurel Police Department on Highway 11 South. Smith and Deputy Andrew Yates helped take the suspects into custody after they attempted to flee from the disabled vehicle, which had crashed into trees off I-59 between mile-markers 100 and 101, just north of the Laurel city limits.
The SUV had been reported stolen out of Georgia, and police recovered two handguns from the vehicle. No one was injured in the pursuit, Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said, and the case is being handled by Lt. Kevin Jackson.
A 19-year-old woman from Hampton, Ga., was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on charges of felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, but she was later released after being questioned by LPD investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.