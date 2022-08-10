Qualifying open for DA, county attorney, school board slot
Candidate qualifying is open for three local offices in races that will be on Jones County ballots in November.
Qualifying began this week and will continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for two local special elections — for district attorney and county attorney — and for one spot on the county school board. Brad Thompson was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve the final six months of longtime DA Tony Buckley’s term after he retired. Risher Caves was then appointed by the Board of Supervisors to county attorney to replace Thompson. Last week, the Laurel City Council approved the appointment of Cruz Gray as Judge Pro Tem for Laurel Municipal Court to replace Caves.
Thompson and Caves will be on ballots in the Nov. 8 election along with the District 5 school board slot that has been held by longtime board member Lester Boyles. Caves has filed his qualifying papers in the circuit clerk’s office, which is where school board candidates have to qualify, too.
Candidates for district attorney have to qualify through the Secretary of State’s office.
To participate in the upcoming midterm election, voters must be registered at the circuit clerk’s office by Sept. 9, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. Congressional races highlight the midterm election. There are some changes this year, Brooks pointed out.
Matthews, Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville precincts are now in Congressional District 3, and the remaining 33 precincts in Jones County are in Congressional District 4.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell beat longtime District 4 incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary in June and incumbent Rep. Michael Guest won the Republican primary in District 3. Ezell will face Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarians Alden Johnson, and Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.