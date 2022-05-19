After Marty Breazeale was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of girlfriend Brittany Holifield, officials received tips that another body may be in the Leaf River where Holifield was found.

“We are following up on leads about a possible second victim who was murdered and dropped into the Leaf River around the same time as Brittany Nicole Holifield,” said J.D. Carter, investigator with JCSD. “This information is unconfirmed, and about 30 callers who reported this have not been able to provide a name.”

Carter said there were also no missing persons reports to tie into the leads.

“We received information that a male was possibly put in the Leaf River at the same time as Holifield,” Carter said. “Right now, nothing is confirmed, but anytime we get information, we are going to do what we’ve got to do to check it out and debunk or confirm the rumors.”

The biggest obstacle right now is that they don’t have any information on the subject, said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

”They are saying (the person is) a black male, but no one knows what his name is or any information about him,” Berlin said.

However, law enforcement and other teams are conducting underwater scuba diving operations, surface water searches and bank searches. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County Search and Recovery Dive Team, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Jones County Emergency Management Agency were on scene. Sheriff Joe Berlin on scene in command with game wardens, JCSD deputies and investigators including personnel who are on the Dive Team, volunteer divers on the dive team and Emergency Management personnel on scene.

Holifield was found Sunday by two boaters in the Leaf River about a quarter of a mile south of the Highway 590 bridge.Her body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport Monday morning and identified. The autopsy revealed that Holifield's manner of death was homicide and the cause was blunt-force trauma to the head.

Investigators were able to connect Holifield to Breazeale through family and friends that said the two had a "violent" on-and-off dating relationship. When investigators came in contact with Breazeale, he fled and a five-hour, 13 agency man hunt began. Breazeale was captured near Bok Homa Casino after casino workers noticed him drinking cranberry drinks.

Teams are searching the same area of the Highway 590 bridge boat landing and further down the Leaf River as noted from the tips received to the JCSD.

Breazeale made his initial appearance Wednesday in which he told reporters that "yes he was sorry" and that he was "asking for the death penalty."

When a reporter asked why he did it, he said "I was high on drugs and didn't know what I was doing" and that he "missed her very much and was very sorry to her family."

Judge Sonny Saul gave him no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).