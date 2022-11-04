Anticipation builds for marketplace at Magnolia Center
•
Laurel’s biggest vendor event of the year is set to fill up the Magnolia Center on Nov. 19. Four Arrows Events will put on Merry Marketplace for the fourth year with participants from Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and even one from Vermont making up the 150-plus vendors who will be in attendance.
Thousands of eager shoppers are expected to come out and event organizer Amelia Bates said that this year’s Merry Marketplace is shaping up to be the largest one yet.
“Our goal was to bring a large Christmas shopping event to Laurel, and it has been very successful,” Bates said. “We are thankful to be going into our fourth year of Merry Marketplace, and we look forward to everyone coming out on Nov. 19. If you’ve never been, it is something everyone can enjoy.”
Christmas items such as ornaments, picture frames, woodworks, Christmas decorations, boutique clothing and toys are a few of the items that can be found in the showroom. Talsom Farms is sponsoring Merry Marketplace and will have live Christmas trees on display. Pictures with Santa will be available for children.
Merry Marketplace will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking at the Magnolia Center. Admission is free.
For more information, visit fourarrowsevents.com and to become a vendor at the event, contact Amelia Bates at fourarrowsevents@gmail.com.
