Staffing shortages, early flu season stack waiting room at SCRMC
Flu season has started “extremely early,” health officials are reporting. That combined with staffing shortages and the regular caseload of emergencies have led to extremely long wait times in the Emergency Department at South Central Regional Medical Center, hospital officials said.
Because of that, they are hoping to educate residents about how things work in the ER and why it may take longer to get care there instead of at a primary or urgent-care clinic.
The following is an editorial plea to the public from SCRMC officials:
Every day in hospitals, miracles happen, lives are saved. Victims of gunshots and horrific crashes will enter an Emergency Department and live to tell their stories. Every day, people are cured of illnesses that were once fatal.
But right now, those Emergency Departments are also overwhelmed. Acute-care hospitals are operating at high patient capacity rates. And at the center of the issue is overwhelming worker shortage, which makes beds hard to staff.
Recently, South Central Regional Medical Center has seen an increase in volume and patients seeking emergency care likely due to influenza. Many of those who do get sick end up in hospital emergency departments. People who do not seek treatment from a regular primary-care or urgent-care practice tend to let their health problems go until they wind up in the emergency department, requiring hospitalization. Delayed care has led to sicker patients who require more treatment.
“Emergency departments triage patients by their acuity of illness,” said Jeremy Rogers, medical director of the SCRMC Emergency Department. “This means that some patients will have to wait longer than others to be seen. We are making every effort to evaluate patients in a timely and safe manner. SCRMC Emergency Medicine appreciates your patience during this time.”
Across the state and the country, thousands of health-care job positions are unfilled. At the same time more patients are seeking treatment in hospitals, a dynamic that has created severe pressures throughout hospitals.
“Generally, the flu hits hardest from late December through February. But influenza made itself known in the fall this year,” Dr. Rogers said. “We encourage everyone to vaccinate for influenza. And if symptoms develop, seek treatment immediately with a local urgent-care or primary-care center. The facilities are staffed to quickly triage non-emergent conditions, swab and treat symptoms like flu, strep, stomach virus, etc.”
