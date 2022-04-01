A 15-month-old boy who was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the yard at a residence on Township Road on Wednesday afternoon is going to be OK, family members reported to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The toddler was transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center with a JCSD escort. The child was then taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The child was reportedly doing well, his mother told JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, and he was having additional medical tests run but was in stable condition and doing well with apparent minor injuries.
