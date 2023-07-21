A Laurel man who slapped his girlfriend’s toddler for “peeing on his floor” will be peeing in a prison cell while the child is being potty-trained.
Tyric Austin, 24, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felonious child abuse.
The charge came about in March 2022, when the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was called to the emergency department at South Central Regional Medical Center about a possible case of child abuse, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said.
The mother reported that she left her children with Austin when she left the home to go use the bathroom at a nearby convenience store, Martin told the court. That’s when the 2-year-old “peed on the floor,” according to the report, and Austin admitted later to “slapping and knocking the child into the couch, causing injuries to the head and face,” Martin said, citing the report of JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald. A photo of the child at the ER was in the file.
Judge Dal Williamson asked Austin if the allegations were true, and he said, “Yes, sir.”
Austin was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the plea deal calls for him to serve half that amount of time. The victim’s mother was reportedly in agreement with the sentence but had not signed off on it in the file.
“The mother of the victim keeps saying she’s on the way to the DA’s Office to sign the affidavit, but she hasn’t,” Martin told the judge.
Austin told the judge that he has three children of his own, but the one he hit “is not my child.”
Williamson said, “You have to learn to control your temper, especially when dealing with young children.”
In addition to the five years in prison, Austin was also ordered to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines and participate in the court’s community service program.
In another felonious child abuse case, 29-year-old Amanda Ratcliff was approved to participate in the Jones County Drug Court Program after her two children — then ages 3 and 5 months — tested positive for methamphetamine and other drugs in November 2021. The case was referred to JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter by Child Protective Services after a complaint was investigated by that state agency.
Ratcliff was approved for drug court and ordered to report immediately to a six-month treatment program at ZAC House Recovery Center in Laurel, which is part of Dying To Live Ministries. When the judge asked if she was under the influence of any medication — a standard question before any plea agreement is accepted — Ratcliff responded that she is bipolar, “but I’m medicated.”
Ratcliff was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC and to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines. If she fails to comply with the terms of the program, she could be sent to prison.
Martin was the prosecutor and Matt Sherman was the public defender in both cases.
Ratcliff’s children are OK now, living in a foster home in Clarke County, she told the judge.
“I want to get clean so I can get my kids back,” said Ratcliff, whose husband is also in drug court. “I need help. I believe drug court can save my life. I want a better life.”
Williamson said, “You can achieve that, but not without being committed to it. I hope you are, for the sake of your children. Stick to the program, and it will change your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.