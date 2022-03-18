A toddler who was taking a fun ride on a four-wheeler wound up taking a life-saving ride in a helicopter a little while later after the ATV she was on crashed with an SUV on a road just outside of Soso on Wednesday night.
Aulani Nicole Trotter, 3, was airlifted to University Medical Center, where she was in ICU being treated for a head injury, her mother Brooke Campbell reported on Facebook Thursday night.
“My little girl is fighting so hard and I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s going through,” Campbell posted. “Y’all keep praying for my sweet girl we need them so much!”
The toddler was a passenger on a Honda ATV that was being operated by Taya Ann Hodge, 21, of Soso on Feedmill Road around 9:20 p.m. when a 2002 Nissan that was being driven by 44-year-old Donnie Jefcoat of Soso came over a hill and the two vehicles collided, according to the report by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The toddler was listed as “unresponsive” when she was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional, and she was then airlifted by rescue helicopter to UMC. Hodge was also transported to SCRMC with what were described as serious injuries. Jefcoat declined medical treatment.
Volunteers from Calhoun, Soso, Sharon and Pleasant Ridge responded to the call along with the JCSD. The crash happened at 359 Feedmill Road, which is near its intersection with Service/Shady School Road.
The toddler didn’t take the impact from the truck, Campbell wrote, but her injuries were caused by hitting the pavement. She was “unresponsive but breathing” when the ambulance arrived, but she was placed on a breathing machine at the hospital, her mother added.
In her most recent update, she wrote that Aulani was being medicated to keep her calm and doctors were monitoring swelling of her brain. There was progress, but “we are not in the clear by a long shot,” Campbell wrote Thursday night.
“The goal is to keep her asleep and calm so her brain can heal and pray that we have no dramatic swelling over the next few days which is the most critical.”
Campbell asked for people to continue to pray for Aulani.
“I love her more than anything in this world and I don’t know what Gods plan is,” she wrote, “but I need him to understand I won’t make it without her here with me.”
