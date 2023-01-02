Top Cop award winner Isaac Allen, 22, of Shady Grove, and Brandon Stringer, 22, the son of Laurel police Lt. John Stringer from Sharon, are the newest members of the LPD.
Top Cop is given to the top scorer in academics, driving, shooting accuracy, physical training and hand-to-hand combat. Allen proved every day that he was the top cadet to come out of the academy this semester.
“I became a cop because I wanted to do something more with my life,” Allen said. “I grew up here in Laurel, and I wanted to protect the city.”
Allen knows how hard being a cop is going to be, but he has never shied away from hard work.
“The academy was tough. We'd wake up every day just trying to make it through, and every day was hard,” Allen said. “I was working for Headrick Signs for 2 ½ years and worked construction for two years, and thought there was something more fulfilling for me.”
Brandon Stringer joined the force after mulling over all of his options, but decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“It wasn’t my plan at first,” Stringer said. “I had things going on in my life that made me take a step back, and the more I thought about it, I thought I’d be good at it.
“My dad has spent a lot of time in this police department and he was one of the people to try to convince me not to do this, and here I am.”
Lt. John Stringer is excited and happy his son followed the same path, but he also knows the dangers that the job carries with it.
“Any time that your son wants to be like you, it makes you happy, but after years doing this, I realize how dangerous it is,” Lt. Stringer said. “I know he’s going to do a great job, and I’m going to be the hardest on him, but I know he can do it.”
LPD Investigator Mitch Blakeney oversaw all of the cadets’ early training for the first nearly six weeks and was impressed with both of them.
“This was possibly my best class to come through,” Blakeney said. “They came in relatively good shape and had one win the Top Cop award. Guys like this make my job a lot easier.”
LPD Chief Tommy Cox said, “We are proud of what they did. With one winning the Top Cop award and the other being a legacy, that is cool for us to bring in. I know our training staff helped a tremendous amount, and I can’t thank them enough for their hard work.”
The LPD is still trying to find as many officers as it can to keep the streets of Laurel safe. Anyone who would like to apply can reach out by calling 601-425-4711.
The LPD currently has 47 police officers, eight under being fully staffed. Officers start at $42,000 a year with full benefits, as well as opportunities for overtime pay.
