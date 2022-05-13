The 2022 Jones College graduates will hear from Ellisville native and Navy TOPGUN Maj. Nick Laviano as the keynote speaker for the 94th Commencement Ceremony at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20. The ceremony will be on the north lawn of Jones Hall with plans to move the event to the A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gymnasium if it rains.
Seating will be first-come, first-served, with about 660 students expected to participate. Graduates will receive either an Associate in Arts degree, Associate in Applied Science degree, a technical certificate or a career certificate.
Laviano is a graduate of South Jones High School. In 2003, he attended Jones County Junior College and earned his Associate’s Degree in 2005. In 2008, he received his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at Mississippi State and was accepted into the United States Navy Officer Candidate School, commissioned as an Ensign in January 2009. In June of 2011, after pilot training at several bases around the country, Laviano was designated as a Naval Aviator. His first operational assignment was in Lemoore, Calif., attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 86 (VFA-86), where he flew the FA-18E Super Hornet.
As his time at VFA-86 ended, he decided to pursue a lifelong dream and applied to the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as “TOPGUN.” He was selected to attend the course in May 2016 and received follow-on orders to remain at the school as an instructor. For three years, Laviano flew the FA-18C, FA-18E/F and F-16A and trained students in advanced tactics for aerial combat.
At the conclusion of his tour at TOPGUN, he was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 31 (VFA-31) in Virginia Beach. In his role as the squadron’s training officer, he prepared pilots for a wide range of military missions. After his tour at VFA-31, he retired from active duty in the Navy and transitioned to the District of Columbia Air National Guard.Laviano is now assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, where he flies the F-16C. He lives in Alexandria, Va., with his wife Alicia and son Myles.
To watch the ceremony live, check the website, http://www.jcjc.edu/
For questions regarding the 2022 graduation ceremony, contact Kacie Birdsong at 601-477-4137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.