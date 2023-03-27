The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Powers Volunteer Fire Department are having relief drives for Mississippians who were affected by a deadly, devastating tornado on Friday night.
“Please help those who have been so horribly affected by the killer tornado that devastated a large swath of Rolling Fork,” said Lance Chancellor, who is with the JCSD and Powers VFD. “They need our help.”
Drop-off locations
• Jones County Sheriff’s Department (419 Yates Ave., Laurel), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
• B&C Mobile Homes (1513 Highway 84 East, Laurel), 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
Supplies needed: Bottled water, sports/soft drinks, non-perishable food items, manual can-openers, flashlights, batteries, disposable utensils, paper goods, disposable paper plates, cleaning supplies, tarps, etc. Organizers ask that no clothes be donated.
The tornado killed at least 25 people as it ripped through Rolling Fork and Silver City in the Delta then did extensive damage in Amory as it passed on into Alabama.
It was the most deaths from a single outbreak of tornadic activity in the state since 1971, when two twisters killed 104 people.
“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”
President Joe Biden tweeted his support on Saturday, indicating that he had been in touch with Reeves, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Rep.Bennie Thompson.
Radar confirmed that debris was being pulled as high as 22,000 feet in the air. The tornado spanned 3/4th of a mile wide. It had a preliminary rating of EF4, the second strongest category, with wind gusts between 166 and 200 mph. Storm-chaser video reflects the ferocity of the tornado as it approached Rolling Fork.
