Gold was a major theme in the 102nd annual Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug, and not only because both Laurel and Hattiesburg were wearing it. The Tornadoes carried a lead into the fourth quarter of a sloppy contest that featured more penalty flags than first downs, but three late scores allowed the Tigers to take over and maintain possession of the jug, winning 37-28.
The Tornadoes (0-2) met adversity early in the evening, with an injury sidelining senior quarterback Kobe Pierce on the second drive of the game, but Laurel’s defense stepped up in a major way to help the team recapture momentum.
The Tigers’ (1-1) third possession of the evening ended abruptly, with an interception by senior defensive end Arquan Moffett that gave Laurel the ball inside Laurel’s 40-yard line. Moments later, senior running back Brayden Jordan burst through a gap down the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run to give the Tornadoes an early 6-0 lead.
After another strong showing by the Tornadoes’ defense, Jordan reached paydirt again, this time pushing his way across the goal line from the 3-yard line to double Laurel’s lead. The Tigers’ offense finally got the ball rolling on the ensuing drive, capitalizing on a long kick return to score on a 26-yard pass by junior quarterback Deuce Vance and slice the lead in half, with a 12-6 score heading into halftime.
Momentum from the previous score propelled Hattiesburg to a strong start in the second half, scoring on a five-play, 58-yard drive to begin the third quarter. Laurel responded with what many believed to be an incredible touchdown reception by senior Anthony Rogers, but another costly penalty resulted in a replaying of the down. Two plays later, Laurel was forced to settle for a field goal by junior John Gonzalez, reclaiming a 15-12 advantage.
The Tigers responded quickly, scoring on a 72-yard kick return on the following play to claim their first lead of the night. Rogers redeemed himself on the next drive, however, hauling in an equally-impressive touchdown reception to put Laurel back on top 21-18 entering the fourth quarter.
After nearly forcing the Tigers to punt out of their own end zone, the Tornadoes increased their lead to 28-18 early in the final quarter, this time on a 12-yard scramble by senior backup quarterback Tommaj Harris.
Again, the Tigers responded quickly, driving down the field in only five plays to score on a 6-yard run by Vance.
Penalties put the Tornadoes behind the eight ball again on the ensuing drive. With time running low, they were forced to attempt a conversion on fourth-and-32, the failure of which put Hattiesburg’s offense back in possession with a short field. On the third play of the drive, senior Tavares Wade reached the end zone on a 6-yard run. The point-after attempt cemented the Tigers second straight victory in the rivalry by a final score of 37-28.
The Tornadoes will be back at home Friday night in search of their first win against 3A juggernaut Jefferson Davis County.
