Trustmark Bank’s Touch-a-Truck event is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Commerce Street.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for those who are sensory sensitive will be from 9-10 a.m. and from 1-2 p.m.
Big trucks, emergency vehicles and military vehicles will be parked behind the library and children of all ages will be able to learn about and explore the vehicles.
The event is free and there will be snacks and lunch available at a concession stand. In addition, pediatricians, early educators and health-care providers will be on hand for a wellness fair.
