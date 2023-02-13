A tractor and two four-wheelers were destroyed in a early-morning shed fire in south Jones County on Monday. Preston Graham woke up hearing “popping and beeping noises outside” just before 3:30 a.m. and saw his 40-by-60-foot metal shed on fire, he told firefighters. The structure at 205 Earl Brashier Road was engulfed in flames when volunteers from Southwest and South Jones arrived. A neighbor used an excavator to assist firefighters. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.