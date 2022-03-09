Seventh Avenue from where it splits with Audubon Drive near Highland Baptist Church will now be a one-way, northbound-only road to 26th Street.
The move was made to alleviate a tough merge for southbound traffic at 7th and Audubon. Drivers on that stretch can drive north to 26th Avenue, then turn left onto 26th where it T-stops with Audubon Drive, then turn left to travel south.
In addition, the intersection of 13th Street and North 1st Avenue is now a four-way stop.
Signage has been erected at both locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.