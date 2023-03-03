A Laurel man who is no stranger to local law enforcement is back behind bars after a traffic stop led to much more serious charges.
Orlando Trotter, 47, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after Officer Denton Parish stopped a vehicle Trotter was a passenger in on South 13th Avenue near West 6th Street on Wednesday.
Parish determined that Trotter was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his release on a previous felony drug-related charge. During the course of Trotter’s arrest, the officer also found a handgun, 12 rocks of crack cocaine, nine dosage units of MDMA (ecstasy) and 4 grams of methamphetamine. The drugs were seized along with the gun and some cash.
“Great job by Officer Parish,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Trotter was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday afternoon, but MDOC put a hold on him.
Anyone with information about criminal activity may contact the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.