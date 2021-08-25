An attempt to avoid a traffic ticket ended in tragedy for a local teenager who was known for his athleticism and academic prowess.
Bryce’ston Page, 18, was killed in a motorcycle crash near West Jones High School early Tuesday evening.
He and another motorcycle rider had been traveling at a high rate of speed or riding erratically along Highway 84 West in the Laurel city limits when Lt. Mark Evans saw them and attempted to make a stop, according to initial police reports. One of the riders stopped near the intersection with Hillcrest Drive and the other sped away.
That’s when deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a “reckless driver report” from the LPD, according to a press release from the JCSD. Deputies saw the bike turn on Highway 28, passing vehicles “at a high rate of speed on the double yellow lines” before turning on to Springhill Road.
From there, the deputy lost sight of the bike, according to the press release.
A short time later, it appeared that Page lost control of the bike in a curve near West Jones High and struck a GMC Yukon head-on in the wrong lane. Page was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV suffered what were described as minor physical injuries.
EMServ Ambulance, Calhoun Fire & Rescue and the Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. The crash, which occurred just before 7 p.m., is being investigated by the JCSD.
Page reached speeds of up to 115 mph, according to reports.
“Our condolences go out to the family,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Page was a recent Laurel High honors graduate who starred on the football, soccer, track and powerlifting teams. He was a state all-star selection in soccer and signed with Southwest Community College his senior year of high school. He was also a Superintendent’s List Scholar who was in the Key Club.
“We are saddened by the tragic loss of a member of the Tornado family,” Laurel School District spokeswoman Lacey Slay said. “Our priority is to support our students and teachers as they grieve the loss of a graduate. We have provided additional counseling support at Laurel High School for our students as they process their grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time.”
He was the son of Ricci and Natasha Page, owners or Premier Sports Bar & Grill. An outpouring of Facebook posts referred to his bright future, his ambition, respectfulness and character.
“I knew he was headed for greatness,” Maurice Pruitt Sr. posted. “I watched his hustle, his grind … That smile will be missed.”
LaToya Mapp asked that the community keep his family in their prayers.
“Anyone who knew him could see how intelligent, focused, respectful he was at all times,” she wrote. “He never got into trouble in or out of school. He was always willing to listen to guidance from his elders. My heart breaks for Natasha and Ricci Page.”
Sandra Hadley described him as an “amazing, sweet and humble child.”
Page’s girlfriend Caitlin Cooke called him a “future millionaire in the making” who was “humble about it.”
She also wrote that his “love for racing/cars is unmatched” and called him “Mr. Need for Speed” before adding, “I kinda loved the motorcycle, i just didn’t want to admit it to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.