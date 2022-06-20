Despite heroic efforts to save burn victim, man dies of injuries
A Moselle man who suffered severe burns in a house fire last week died from his injuries despite heroic efforts from a retired Hattiesburg firefighter and chief deputy who pulled him from the flames.
Now, Mike Tisdale’s friends have gathered together to ask for help to support the family in their time of grieving.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a fire burned Tisdale’s garage attachment while he was still inside. Recently retired Hattiesburg firefighter Mark Smith pulled him to safety with help from Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. When he was pulled to safety, his teenage daughter Addie Tisdale helped extinguish the flames that were burning her father.
South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments, JCSD and Meridian-based AirCare responded to the scene.
Friday, the victim went into surgery to remove burned skin that was covering more than 78 percent of his body, Jodi Dickerson said in a Facebook post.
“He is very critical, but God is very powerful and our family has seen Him work,” she wrote. But he did not survive the extensive burns covering his body.
“This afternoon after fighting so hard the last 48 hours Mike Tisdale looked Jesus face to face! Words can not begin to express the thanks we have for your prayers, calls, texts, and donations for Tera Miles Tisdale, Ethan Tisdale and Addie,” Dickerson wrote. “Please continue to pray as they navigate these uncharted waters. Our Father is always faithful and He will carry them through. ”
Amy Dickerson and her son Heath Dickerson, who rooms with Tisdale’s son at Mississippi State, set up an account for the family’s needs. The Dickersons have been friends with the Tisdales for a while and both attend Journey Church.
The victim was married to Tera Tisdale and they have two children, Ethan and Addie.
“We thought about doing a Go Fund Me, but this way, the family can receive 100 percent of the donations given to them,” Amy Dickerson said. “They are really good people and we wanted to help in any way we could.”
There is also a T-shirt fund- raiser, Go Fund Me and account at Citizens Bank that will continue to help with funeral costs and medical bills.
“We wanted to be able to do as much as we can for them,” Amy said.
The account for donations is opened at Citizens Bank in Laurel on 16th Avenue. Anyone can donate by going to the bank or calling 601-778-6151.
