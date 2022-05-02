A young couple charged in the death of an infant appeared in Jones County Circuit Court last week for their arraignments.
Brandon Gardner, 26, and Brooke Stringer, 22, were charged with capital murder just before Christmas, accused of causing the death of Stringer’s 6-month-old daughter Rosalee. Both have since posted $500,000 bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
They were in court with their attorneys — Gardner has hired Marcus Evans and Stringer has hired Tangi Carter of Hattiesburg — and the trial date was set to start Aug. 29. They were expected to be tried together.
Judge Dal Williamson read the indictments in court, as is required for all capital-murder cases. The defendants were charged in the October 2019 death of Rosalee.
The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the crime lab.
The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said at the time of the arrest.
They were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison. Justice Court Judge David Lyons set their bonds at $500,000 during their initial court appearances. Bond is not a punishment, court officials often emphasize, but it serves as a means to ensure that defendants show up for court as required.
They were believed to be the first local capital-murder suspects to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, longtime DA Tony Buckley said at the time.
Stringer and Gardner are required to sign in at the jail every other month and show up for all of court appearances, as all suspects out on bond for felonies are required to do, but there are no special guidelines for someone charged with capital murder, Buckley said.
