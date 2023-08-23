A former auxiliary deputy pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault, and a specially appointed judge scheduled his trial to start Jan. 29.
George Ryan Walters, 43, was in the county courtroom with attorney Tim Farris for arraignment on Wednesday. After special prosecutor Chris Hennis read the indictments — accusing Walters of shooting James Corey Donald in the back with a Glock 9mm then kicking him in the head in the parking lot of The Rock on the evening of April 2 — Judge Lamar Pickard asked Walters how he pleaded.
“Not guilty, your honor,” Walters said on both counts.
Hennis and Farris then conferred with the judge to set a trial date. Pickard set Dec. 18 as the date for motion hearings and Jan. 29 as the trial date. It will be in Jones County Circuit Court in Laurel. The arraignment proceeding was in the county courtroom because a jury was being empaneled down the hall in circuit court on Wednesday.
Walters is out of jail on $300,000 bond, which was set by Pickard on Friday afternoon after Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from the case. Hennis filed a motion requesting the recusal because Williamson, while he was in private practice, represented Walters in a divorce and is friends with the defendant and the defendant’s father.
Walters was initially charged with second-degree murder after the shooting. He was free on $50,000 bond after passing out and being transported from Jones County Justice Court in an ambulance.
But after the case went to a Jones County grand jury, Walters was indicted on upgraded charges based on the investigation of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The indictment for first-degree murder says that Walters killed Donald “by shooting him in the back with a Glock 48, 9mm handgun.” The indictment for aggravated assault says that Walters caused “serious bodily harm by kicking James Corey Donald in the head ...”
MBI handled the case at the request of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Walters was an auxiliary deputy with the department, but was reportedly off duty on the night of the shooting, serving as a member of the church’s security team. Video surveillance debunked the defendant’s initial claims of self-defense, according to testimony of an MBI agent during Walters’ initial appearance. That’s when his knees buckled, and he slumped down before being wheeled out on a stretcher.
Family members of Donald and Walters have been at each of the court proceedings.
Hennis, who is district attorney in the district that includes Jasper County, was asked by Jones County DA Brad Thompson to handle the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict because of Walters’ affiliation with the JCSD.
Walters faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and 20 years if convicted of aggravated assault.
