Two men and a woman face felony charges after what was described as an assault and robbery in Jasper County last week.
The unidentified accuser was dumped off in Jones County after suffering a broken nose and a laceration that required stitches after having her purse, jewelry and credit cards stolen after an attack at a residence just south of Bay Springs on Highway 15, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson reported.
Matthew Sumrall and Amber Ratcliff Broadhead, both 20, and Tyrese Frye, 19, were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, and Sumrall was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, Johnson said.
In their initial appearances in Jasper County Justice Court, Sumrall’s bond was set by Judge Marvin Jones at $91,500, Broadhead’s was set at $70,000 and Frye’s was set at $60,500.
The accuser reported the incident last Tuesday, telling authorities that it occurred the previous night at the residence of an acquaintance she was visiting, according to the JCSD report. She said that the two men and a woman attacked her and took her purse, jewelry, money and other items. She reported that she was held, assaulted and robbed at the residence then “forced into a vehicle and dropped off in Jones County.”
Sumrall and Frye were taken into custody Thursday in Stringer, Johnson said, and Broadhead turned herself in at the JCSD the next day.
When the two men were arrested, some of the stolen items were recovered, Johnson added.
