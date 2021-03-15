Three suspects are in custody after being accused of an armed carjacking that took place at a residence just north of Sandersville on Saturday evening, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
Two teenagers were in a Chevrolet Tahoe at No. 3 Hales Road around 7:30 p.m. when three armed men “came out of a Ford Mustang with firearms” and stole the SUV, Investigator J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
The vehicle was later recovered just off a roadway in a nearby wooded area in the Beaver Meadow Community in Jasper County, where the suspects were likely going to “strip it,” Carter said.
An SKS rifle and a semiautomatic handgun were recovered from the SUV and four more AR-15 semiautos — two with drum-style magazines — were seized from suspects’ residences over the weekend. Some of the recovered firearms may have been stolen during a recent burglary in Jasper County, Carter said.
The victims — ages 16 and 17 — were able to identify the suspects and one of them was captured by Ellisville police the next morning after a foot chase. Terryis Jones, 24, of Heidelberg was taken into custody and was released on $2,500 bond. The other two eluded capture
On Monday morning, the JCSD announced that 21-year-old Tyrese Smith and 26-year-old Latray White turned themselves in and are in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. White is a convicted sex offender whose residence is listed in Jasper County.
