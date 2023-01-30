Three Laurel men with at least four DUIs each will have a designated driver for their next roadtrip — to prison.
Rodney Dale Parker, 57, Darrell Ulmer, 48, and Steven Clayton, 55, all pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony DUI-fourth offense last week and were ordered to serve time in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Parker and Ulmer were both arrested by officer Macon Davis of the Laurel Police Department and they did their plea agreements at the same time.
Parker was ordered to serve four years in prison and three years on post-release supervision under MDOC. He was arrested in April 2021 after he ran his vehicle into a ditch off Palmer Road in the Pendorff Community and Davis caught him trying to get away, prosecutor Katie Sumrall said. He admitted to having drunk a six-pack and registered a .15 blood-alcohol content on a breathalyzer — almost double the legal limit of .08. His last felony DUI conviction was in February 2004.
The third DUI during a five-year span is a felony, but each DUI after that is also a felony.
Ulmer was ordered to serve three years in prison and two years on post-release supervision. He was stopped at South 4th Avenue and South Maple Street last March, Sumrall said. Ulmer admitted that he had been drinking beer earlier, but he refused to take a breath test. That’s an automatic DUI under the implied-consent law, and since he had a felony DUI conviction in January 2020, that made this his fourth.
Judge Dal Williamson asked the reason for the discrepancy in the sentences, and Sumrall said it was because the evidence in the case against Parker was stronger.
Clayton, who was sentenced earlier in the week, was also ordered to serve three years in prison and two years on post-release supervision. He was stopped by Laurel officer Brad Anderson after the SUV was seen swerving on 18th Street in January 2021, Sumrall said. There were six 25-ounce Busch Ice cans of beer on the vehicle, one of which was in the console and nearly empty, she said. He registered .15 on the breathalyzer, according to the indictment. Clayton’s previous felony DUI conviction was in January 2011.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Clayton told the judge. “My sister just died and I was still kind of sad.”
Judge Dal Williamson told him that was no excuse, noting that his actions could have caused a death in another family.
“You could have killed a child or an innocent family,” he said.
Williamson warned all three of them that if they come back before him on another DUI charge, they can expect to serve a lot more time.
All three will be required to have an ignition-interlock system installed in any vehicle they drive during the time they’re out on MDOC supervision, and they’ll be required to pay for it and the cost of monitoring it. That’s a handheld breathalyzer for vehicle ignitions that prevent them from cranking if the operator has been drinking alcohol. They
The defendants were facing two to 10 years in prison, and all three were represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
The three defendants were ordered to pay $4,427.50 in court fees, which includes a $3,000 fine, and they were ordered to participate in the court’s community service program.
“I ain’t got but one leg,” Parker said.
The judge assured him he’d be assigned a task he is physically capable of handling.
