truck vs train

A freight train collided with a truck on the railroad crossing on Ovett-Moselle Road, behind the Frito-Lay distribution facility, at 1:15 a.m. Friday. The unidentified occupants of the red GMC pickup managed to escape from the vehicle before the collision, which was reported by railroad personnel. No other details were available. Volunteers from Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and railroad officials. (Photo by Jessica Carvo/Moselle VFD)
