Trustmark bank’s new location at 1209 Highway 16th Ave./ Highway 15 North in Laurel celebrated its grand opening on Thursday. The branch will offer the most advanced banking experience in Laurel, with convenient, contactless customer interaction via its Interactive Teller Machines. The lobby and drive-thru are both outfitted with the ITMs, which provide customers with two-way audio/video banking with a Trustmark associate and the added benefit of extended business hours. For customers who want a traditional banking experience, the location will also offer concierge-style service. “We are pleased to open our new Highway 15 office, which offers the latest in banking technology and extended banking hours through our new myTeller service,” Laurel Trustmark President Greg Bennett said. “We are grateful to be an integral part of the Laurel community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers and the community at this location for years to come.” The new branch will be open at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Pictured above, Trustmark employees along with the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the new Trustmark location on 16th Avenue. (Photo by Josh Beasley)
