Suspect arrested within 2 hours of holdup
A Jones County man went into a bank with a note and came out with stolen bank notes Friday morning, but he did not make it too far before officers caught him and confiscated the loot.
Timothy Shane Walley, 42, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. An unidentified woman who was detained was later released without charges after she was interviewed. Walley could face a sentence of three years up to a life sentence without the option of parole if convicted.
It was believed that Walley was wearing a baseball cap and mask when he entered Trustmark Bank on Audubon Drive just after 10 a.m. and presented a note stating that he had a gun and he wanted some money, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
“A gun was never seen or never produced, and he took an undisclosed amount of money,” Cox said.
The suspect ran from the scene and investigators began to search for him on foot. He later got into a car away from the scene. Less than two hours after the robbery, the suspects were taken into custody at a house off Highway 15 North, just north of Laurel. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence.
“We hate for anything like this to happen, but we were very happy that no one was hurt,” Cox said.
The Jones and Jasper County sheriff’s departments assisted the LPD with the apprehension of the suspect.
“The home where the suspect was found was in the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, and they jumped right in to help us,” Cox said. “They are always willing to help, and we have a great working relationship with Sheriff Joe Berlin.”
Walley's bond was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.