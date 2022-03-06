Thousands of locals and out-of-towners showed up to Trustmark's Touch a Truck in the backlot in downtown Laurel.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and had service vehicles ranging from law enforcement, ambulances and bucket trucks. Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff's Department said the event was busy all throughout the day and there were non-stop guests coming to check out the line of trucks. Kids got to climb into the vehicles and get up close and personal with firefighters, police, military and many other services.
Annie Barnett, 5, said she had "100 percent fun" at the event. One of Presley Dry's, 3, favorite trucks to see at the event was the garbage truck.
