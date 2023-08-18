Supervisors spent much of a marathon meeting trying to determine if it was cool to use federal funds to pay for the county engineer’s services to help plan for a new air-conditioning system in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used for HVAC upgrades, but it’s not known if Jones County has enough of that money left over to pay for the system upgrades at the jail and the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. Getting estimates for the project and an accurate assessment of what’s needed at the jail was the question because ARPA won’t pay engineers’ fees if requests for bids for engineering services aren’t taken first. That’s a requirement for receiving federal funds, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashely said.
Jessica Hodge of Clark Engineering did tell the board that there are 13 units on the second floor of the jail, which was built in 1994, so all are almost 30 years old “and starting to fail.” County maintenance workers are doing “a good job” of keeping it going and stockpiling parts, but “it’s not going to last.”
With HVAC systems being replaced in public buildings across the country using ARPA funds, new systems are backlogged on order for anywhere from 30 to 54 weeks, she said.
The biggest unit in the upper part of the jail is a 7.5-ton unit, which is too small and not commercial grade, Hodge said. She said three to four proper outdoor units would be needed to heat and cool the jail space, and it would have to be done in phases so it wouldn’t be shut off for too long at a time.
The county has $2.1 million in ARPA funds remaining. It wasn’t known if that would be enough for the job without being able to get an official estimate. The ongoing process of replacing the system at the courthouse has increased from an estimated $600,000-$700,000 to $850,000 since the time that the process began with the upgrade.
