A tornado touched down and caused damage in the Beat Four area of Wayne County just after noon on Wednesday, hours before an outbreak of severe weather was forecast to strike the area. This image was snapped by Powers volunteer firefighter Dustin Breland from the Mill Creek Community in Jones County.
