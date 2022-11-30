Family avoids injuries as roof ripped away
•
Kim Lovett had just made it home from work Tuesday, and she was with her sons Tauvoris Lovett, 28, and Jay Lovett, 15, when a tornado struck the home and stripped the roof off of it on County Road 52816 in Heidelberg.
“I was standing in the kitchen, and heard the wind start picking up, so I decided to walk into the same room as my sons to check my phone,” she said Wednesday morning. “The same time as I picked up my phone is when it hit.”
All three were in the same room in the center of the house — the safest place to be — when the twister took the roof off their house and snapped several large pine trees nearby.
“I remember thinking that there was a part of the house missing because I could feel wind against my legs,” Lovett said. “My son had a TV and chair against the wall, and that’s what kept it from coming down on top of us. Once we were finally able to stand up, that’s when we realized that the roof was missing.
“I’m so happy that we weren’t in the shower, like we would have been if we were prepared, because we couldn’t even get to the shower after everything was all said and done.”
None of the family members were injured, but they were able to find only one of four family kittens in all of the rubble so far.
“It was just a huge blessing that we are all OK,” Lovett said. “I just remember saying, ‘just lay still, don’t move, don’t move.’ I’m just so thankful that we are OK.”
In Jasper County, seven structures were damaged plus two poultry farms, and there were numerous trees and powerlines down throughout the county, Sheriff Randy Johnson reported. Most of the damage happened along Highway 528, around County Road 52816.
“Jasper County suffered damage from a tornado this evening but thankfully no injuries,” Johnson posted on Facebook. “A big thank you to my department, ALL First Responders, good neighbors and to the other Sheriffs that reached out offering assistance. We live in a great area!”
Jasper County residents can report damage by calling the Emergency Management Agency at 601-764-3800.
People across the Pine Belt and the rest of the state were warned to be weather-aware on Tuesday evening. Local schools let classes out early and two rounds of storm cells made their way through the area, leading to tornado warnings and watches throughout the evening.
A cell that had confirmed rotation in it passed over much of Jones County into Wayne County just before midnight.
A rash of tornadoes struck from north Louisiana through Alabama, with the most severe damage being done in Alabama. Two people were reportedly killed in Montgomery County, Ala.
