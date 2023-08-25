Raleigh makes statement in Week 1 with win on the road over Bay Springs
Raleigh head coach Ryan Higdon said his players felt slighted this offseason by the notion that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy continued success without the leadership of Suntarine Perkins, a five-star recruit who helped lead them to last year’s Class 3A state title before accepting a scholarship to play safety at Ole Miss.
The Lions (1-0) got the last laugh on Thursday after a dominant performance at Bay Springs that resulted in a 36-14 victory over the defending Class 2A champion Bulldogs (0-1), and even Perkins chimed in on social media to let everyone know the Lions were still a force to be reckoned with.
“Raleigh needs who? Raleigh ain’t got Suntarine Perkins (anymore) ... Goodnight Bulldogs,” Perkins joked on social media. “They’re gonna kick me out of Oxford (because) I’ve been yelling and celebrating with y’all all night.”
Contrary to what the scoreboard suggested, however, the clash between the two defending champs remained tightly contested for most of the evening. Bay Springs even drew first blood, scoring on a quarterback scramble by senior Jadarius Page on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line to pull ahead 6-0 with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Raleigh responded quickly, however, which would ultimately become the theme of the night. A long kick return allowed the Lions to begin their drive on the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line. Four plays later, the Lions delivered a little fourth-down magic of their own, with a 36-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacob Bowen to senior receiver Hayden Bowen. A successful two-point conversion lifted them ahead 8-6, for what ultimately became the final lead change of the contest.
The Lions’ special teams unit made its stamp on the game shortly after. Following a three-and-out forced by their defense, sophomore Jamarcus McCullum blocked a Bay Springs punt and dived on the ball in the back of the end zone for another Raleigh touchdown. The Lions carried a 16-6 lead into halftime, despite getting punched in the mouth by the Bulldogs on their opening drive, which Higdon said is a testament to his players’ relentless efforts and poise under pressure.
“Coming into the season, those are the kind of things I wanted to see out of our guys,” Higdon said. “How were they going to respond after something like that against a good football team? And make no mistake about it, that is a very good football team over there.
“They responded just like we wanted them to — just like we expect them to respond. We expect it, everyone on that sideline expects it and everybody in Raleigh now expects our guys to do what they do and respond in a big way in big situations.”
But the Bulldogs weren’t ready to quit either. They marched down field on their first drive of the second half, thanks in large part to a 45-yard screen pass to junior running back Malaki Page, who finished off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to make the score 16-14 with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Yet again, Raleigh responded in a big way. Unwilling to surrender their momentum, they scored on the following drive, with a 30-yard touchdown run by junior Eli Eason to claim a 22-14 advantage.
After forcing a punt, the Lions’ offense struck again, scoring on yet another Bowen-to-Bowen connection through the air — this time from 26 yards out, increasing their lead to 30-14 moments into the fourth quarter.
With just under six minutes left in regulation, Bay Springs’ offense finally began working its way back down the field. A deep pass to freshman Zavian Johnson put them back in the red zone, where they soon found themselves facing another fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
This time, however, they were unable to finish. McCullum leaped in front of a pass for an interception at the goal line and returned it all the way to the house for a 100-yard pick six, bringing the score to its final tally of 36-14 with only seconds remaining.
Higdon said Thursday’s win meant everything to the Lions, who spent most of the spring and summer hearing everyone tell them how far they’d drop off without a five-star workhorse in their backfield. Now that they’ve seen what they’re still capable of doing, he expects them to bring that same level of intensity to the field each week as they continue their quest for another state title.
“I think it’s a huge confidence booster for our kids,” Higdon said. “All summer, they heard, ‘Oh, Raleigh’s going to be down. Perkins isn’t there.’ You could just tell that a lot of them were in their feelings about it. But I think tonight was a pretty big step towards helping them see that, hey, they’re pretty good, too.
Both teams will be back in action next Friday on their home field. The Bulldogs will look to bounce back with another rivalry game against the Taylorsville Tartars, and the Lions will look to keep their momentum going in a matchup with the Newton County Cougars.
