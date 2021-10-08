Right after Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments went to the scene of a motorcycle fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 at the airport exit (No. 76) a multi-car collision occurred in the same area.
When firefighters arrived on scene of the second call around 3:40 p.m., the left lane of southbound Interstate 59 was blocked by a four-vehicle collision. While it is unclear what caused the collision, it appeared to be a chain reaction complicated by heavy traffic at the time, said Dana Bumgardner, Jones Fire Council PIO. Mississippi High- way Patrol also responded to the scene to assist with the crash.
Involved in the incident was a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brandy Buckley, 38, of Hattiesburg; a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Shonda Isbell, 47, of Metairie, La.; a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jerrell Purvis Jr., 68, of Glennville, Ga.; and a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Patricia Bryan, 73, of Goshen, Ohio.
Reportedly one of the drivers was on their way to Hattiesburg to stay with a friend and visiting Laurel as a fan of the HGTV show “Home Town.” They had just come from Loblolly festival in Laurel.
Mst. Sgt. Chase Elkins of the Highway Patrol said that the vehicles involved in
the crash were slowing due to Buckley’s Equinox crashing into the back of Isbell’s Enclave, causing a chain reaction. Isbell’s Enclave then crashed into Purvis’ Silverado, forcing it into Bryan’s Edge, Elkins noted.
Buckley received serious injuries from the crash and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Services to a local hospital. Isbell received minor injuries from the crash, but declined transport. There were no other injuries reported, and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene. After nearly an hour, all debris was cleared and both lanes began flowing normally. No other injuries were reported.
