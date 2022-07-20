Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck near Auto World on Highway 84 East Monday evening.
At about 6 p.m., Powers, M & M and Glade volunteer firefighters responded to a vehicle collision at 1633 Highway 84 East near Auto World.
A Dodge Dakota driven by Ellis Ishee, 51, of Laurel was traveling west on Highway 84, and a Buick Lacrosse driven by Shonethia Shelby, 20, of Laurel was crossing the westbound lanes of the highway when the two vehicles collided.
Firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes and began rendering emergency medical care.
Ishee and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by EMServ Ambulance. Shelby declined transport to the hospital.
Firefighters also assisted with traffic control, while emergency personnel worked in the area. No other injuries were reported. Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol officials also responded to the incident.
Dana Bumgardner/ Jones Fire Council PIO contributed to this report
