A couple of more local law enforcement officials have jumped into political races — but not for sheriff.
Longtime Ellisville Police Department officer Wayne McLemore is running for District 1 Constable, and Denis J. Borges of Ellisville — a school resource officer in Hattiesburg — is running for circuit clerk.
McLemore, a patrol captain with the EPD, is running as a Republican against Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and JCSD Deputy James Stiglet is running as an Independent. They are vying for the position that has been held by Mike Sumrall, who hasn’t filed qualifying papers to run for the job again.
Borges is the lone Independent so far in the race to fill the spot that’s been held by Concetta Brooks, who is the only qualifier for chancery clerk. In addition to working as an SRO, he is also a K9 handler, grant writer and firearms instructor. Two-term incumbent Bart Gavin is not seeking reelection. Greg “Red” Dickerson, Kim Knight and Scott Paxson have all qualified as Republicans in the race for circuit clerk.
The sheriff’s race still had five candidates as of the end of the day Friday — incumbent Joe Berlin, his predecessor Alex Hodge and Kenneth Rogers as Independents, and Republicans Macon Davis and Michael Reaves.
Qualifying will conclude at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Party primaries are set for Aug. 8 and the general election is Nov. 7.
The filing fee for all county offices is $100. Those who run as an Independent have to provide signatures of 15 to 50 registered voters — depending on whether it’s a district or county-wide office — to go along with the other qualifications of each office. Because of that extra requirement, those who plan to run Independent need to turn in their paperwork well ahead of the deadline, Brooks said.
All county elected offices — including Beat 2 and Beat 4 election commissioner — will be on ballots.
The Jones County District Attorney — which is a state office — along with local lawmakers’ seats in the state House and Senate will also be on ballots along with the top elected offices in state government — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture/commerce, commissioner of insurance, public service commissioner and transportation commissioner.
