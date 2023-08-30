Bradshaw wins big over Scruggs, Walters beats Burnett, circuit clerk runoff too close to call
Circuit clerk runoff too close to call
Jones County will have two new supervisors starting in 2024. Joey Bradshaw won big over two-term incumbent David Scruggs in the Republican primary runoff to take the seat in Beat 4 outright. George Walters finished like a boss to beat his boss, five-term incumbent Johnny Burnett, in the Republican runoff and advance to the November general election, where he will face two independents for the Beat 1 seat.
In the race for circuit clerk, Greg “Red” Dickerson and Kim Knight were neck-and-neck all night, with Knight holding a slight lead after the first three updates in the upstairs courtroom on Tuesday night. But in the final tally, Dickerson had a 21-vote lead with 25 absentee votes still out, so he is the likely winner of the Republican runoff. The winner will face three independents in November. Those 25 absentee ballots that were mailed out may or may not be mailed back in, but they will count if they are received in the mail by Tuesday and postmarked Aug. 29 or earlier.
“I’m no politician,” Bradshaw recalled saying when supporters asked him to seek the seat four years ago. “I plan to take my business experience into office and see what happens. I just thank the voters of Beat 4.”
Bradshaw worked for South Mississippi Electric Power Association for 26 years before starting his own business more than 10 years ago, Professional Grave Services. He nearly doubled Scruggs’ vote total in the district, which is mostly the southern part of the county. Scruggs walked over and shook hands with Bradshaw, saying, “Congratulations ... I appreciate the clean race.”
Walters works on Burnett’s crew and made the decision to run for the top job after hearing that Burnett was planning to retire instead of seeking another four-year term, he said. By the time Burnett qualified to run, Walters was already committed to running, too, he said. Walters was gracious in victory as he prepared to move on to the next battle against independents James Clark and Joey Toler.
“I think there are some things, communication-wise, that can be done better,” Walters said, “but those are some big shoes to fill. (Burnett’s) done a lot of great things in Beat 1.”
Burnett is the presiding president of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Dickerson and Knight are close friends, and their race was too close to call, officially. There was a mathematical chance of Knight winning, but she would have to get 22 of the 25 absentee votes that are still out to win. Dickerson wasn’t taking anything for granted, though.
“I expected it to be close, but I was hoping we’d know one way or the other tonight,” he said. “All we can do now is pray. I’m just so proud for the people who helped me still be in this.”
Watching the election process up close, in a close race, has been good “on-the-job training” for one of the primary duties of the circuit clerk, he said. The winner will face independents Denis Borges, Melissa Buchanan and Thomas “Cliff” Prine Jr. in November.
“Either way ... thank you to everyone for the acts of kindness I have been given along the way,” Knight posted on Facebook. “I have enjoyed every minute of it!!! I am ready for whatever God has in store for me!”
Only 6,445 of Jones County’s 44,000-plus registered voters (14.6 percent) cast ballots in the runoffs, which was “disappointing,” said Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks, who is retiring from that position after two terms and was unopposed in the race for chancery clerk, where she will replace retiring two-termer Bart Gavin.
Brooks reminded Jones Countians that they can still register to vote up to 30 days before the Nov. 7 general election to participate in that process. The race for sheriff will be on that ballot, with independent incumbent Joe Berlin being challenged by independents Alex Hodge and Kenny Rogers and Republican winner Macon Davis.
Republican runoff results
Greg “Red” Dickerson 3,224 50.1%
Kim Knight 3,203 49.8%
Beat 1 Supervisor
George Walters 911 56.4%
Johnny Burnett 698 43.2%
Beat 4 Supervisor
Joey Bradshaw 1,165 66.2%
David Scruggs 593 33.7%
Total ballots cast: 6,445 14.6%
