Two new Laurel police officers were sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall. Jones County residents James Ainsworth, 27, and Ethan Williams, 23, took their oaths of office with Mayor Johnny Magee with Chief Tommy Cox present.
Both graduated from the police academy just three weeks ago and are in full-time training, Cox said.
“It’s great — it helps us get closer to full staff,” Cox said. “These guys are brand new. They just got out of the academy. Ethan is kind of a legacy hire. His dad is Vince Williams, who at one time was at LPD and works at the sheriff’s department now.”
The department is down about 10 officers from being fully staffed, but there are a few undergoing the process to become officers, Cox said.
The LPD will have another hiring test in August. Cox said interested applicants can contact him for more information.
