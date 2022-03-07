An Ellisville man who was arrested for beating his girlfriend last year is back behind bars for the same thing.
Justin Jefcoat, 27, was charged with aggravated domestic violence early Sunday after he was accused of striking his fiancée in the face with his fist and strangling her, according to the incident report.
The unidentified woman had “severe bruising around her right eye … heavy bruising around her face and bruising around her throat and on her right arm” as well as a bloody nose and lip, according to the report by Sgt. Derick Knight, who responded to the call at a residence outside of Ellisville with Deputy Andrew Yates around 1:20 a.m.
Jefcoat appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” and his breath smelled of alcohol, the report continued.
His accuser said that the fighting started the previous afternoon in Laurel, and when they arrived home, he demanded that she “sign a vehicle over to him,” but she refused. That’s when he “became extremely violent and started punching her in the face and slamming her head against the floor,” then strangling her.
She admitted to picking up a kitchen knife to defend herself and cutting Jefcoat’s arm, then running out of the residence to parents’ house next door to call 911.
EMServ Ambulance transported her to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries and Jefcoat was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Records show that Jefcoat was arrested by Ellisville police on Sept. 11 and charged with aggravated domestic violence. The accuser was the same woman and they were supposed to be under a no-contact order that was signed by Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court.
The woman is a nurse at an out-of-town correctional facility, and she had reportedly been “texting inmates in the facility,” and that’s what led to the fight, Jefcoat told JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie, according to the report.
