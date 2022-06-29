The Laurel Police Department’s annual Chief Tyrone Stewart Fill-a-Truck food drive will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Walmart on 16th Avenue.
The food drive will benefit the Good Samaritan Center. This is the seventh year that LPD has hosted the food drive and the second time they’ve hosted it during the summer.
“They serve a tremendous amount of meals every single day, and this is in honor of Chief Stewart, who started this seven years ago,” said Chief Tommy Cox. “We hope whoever can pick up a couple of extra non-perishable goods while they're out shopping for the Fourth of July.”
