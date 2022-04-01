U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike Ezell will be the guest speaker at the next regular meeting of the Jones County Republican Women.
That will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 U.S. Highway 84 West, Laurel). Ezell is a candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat that is currently held by Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Lunch is $15, and guests are welcome. The who plan to attend are asked to RSVP text to Debbie (601) 498-2600 or Michelle (601) 498-9972.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
