Sen. Roger Wicker spoke on issues facing the state and nation at a luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club at the Laurel Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. Special guests included retired Judge Charles Pickering and his wife Margaret Ann Pickering, County Judge Wayne Thompson and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. Wicker spoke to members on the current state of affairs, including the war in Ukraine, gas prices and the economy.
“I’m wearing the American and Ukrainian flags today, and I’ve been wearing them for two months,” Wicker said. “Count me in as part of the Ukrainian victory caucus in the United States.”
Leading up to World War II, Hitler asked for the Sudetenland and other countries appeased him when he said that was as far as he would go, Wicker said.
“But has Vladimir Putin ever said that he would stop anywhere?” Wicker said. “Think about it. He killed 10,000 innocent civilians in his own country in the city of Grosnea and Chetnia. In Syria, the Russian verabonds killed 20,000 innocent civilians. In 2008 ... he invaded two provinces in the Republic of Georgia, and wants that Soviet Union back. In 2014, Crimea and the Eastern part of Ukraine — and he’s been hitching for the rest of it and has never said he’s going to stop."
The solution is not a negotiated settlement, Wicker said.
“To me, the solution is victory in Ukraine, and Putin goes for war crimes,” Wicker said. “That’s my solution.”
From there, Wicker spoke on the United States’ economy and regulations that had been lifted during the Trump-era presidency.
“The best bill I think I’ve ever voted for was the 2017 tax cut bill,” Wicker said. “Ninety-five percent of taxpayers got a tax cut. The main thing we did was reduce the tax on job creators to 21 percent.”
In January 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, which Wicker said was something he saw while he was in college.
“The world economy fell off a cliff (after the pandemic) and the economy shut down,” Wicker said. “The CARES Act, the PPP Plan and four others were all virtually unanimous. Operation Warp Speed set the development of the vaccine at the highest rate possible.”
The country was not out of trouble by then, and by January 2021, people of the private sector were back to work, Wicker said.
“Our economy was taking off, and that’s when we engaged in two pretty bad self-inflicted wounds — the American Rescue Plan — and just when the economy was just coming back, our government and its wisdom poured $1.9 trillion on an already racing economy,” Wicker said. “We thought it was a bad idea on our side of the aisle, but it wasn’t just Republicans.”
This caused massive inflation, and Biden did what he said he was going to do — start war on American fossil fuels, Wicker said.
“Maybe 20 years ago, we thought we were going to run out of oil and gas,” Wicker said. “Turns out this new technique of fracking was invented by an American, and it turns out we lead the world in fossil fuel availability ... We poured gasoline on the economy coming back and started a war on fossil fuels. Is it any wonder, a week ago yesterday, that inflation is at 8 percent.”
