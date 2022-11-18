Karsyn Ulmer was crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi 2023 when the Student Government Association hosted the annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition on Saturday night at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus.
Seven candidates competed for the title, which is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization. The winner competes at the Miss Mississippi competition in June.
The West Jones and Jones College graduate is the daughter of Tommy and Jennifer Ulmer, and the late Marci Ulmer of Laurel. At JC, she was in the women’s ensemble as well as the Voices program. She was also a member of the Student Government Association as well as the Diamond Girls Club.
Now a junior at USM majoring in elementary education with an emphasis in special education, Ulmer’s plans include obtaining a master’s degree in child psychology and teaching and “bringing positive change to those with special needs and talents,” she said,
For more information or to request a Miss USM appearance at an upcoming event, contact SGA Advisor and Miss USM competition director Carl Thomas at Carl.A.Thomas@usm.edu.
