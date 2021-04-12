Victim of horrific beating at party didn’t OK plea agreement
A Wayne County man who was brutally beaten at a party in Buckatanna two years ago is not happy with the plea deal his attackers received last week in Wayne County Circuit Court.
Landon McCaa, 34, and Tomas Sion Brown, 30, were facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, but they were ordered to serve 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in the beating of 27-year-old Trevor Gray.
Clay Cranford, an assistant district attorney in Forrest County, was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case because Wayne County DA Kassie Coleman had a conflict. An investigator in her office is a half-brother of Brown’s.
Cranford was “not available” for comment at his office on Monday morning, said the woman who answered the phone, and he had not responded to an email requesting comment before noon on Monday.
He didn’t respond to calls from Gray last week either, Gray said. He knew that a plea agreement was on the table, but in his last conversation with Cranford, he said he would call back after talking with his family about the proposal. The victim’s brother is Laurel attorney Cruz Gray.
“I called like 10 times and talked with his assistant … I left a message saying, ‘Do not go forward with this plea deal,’” Trevor Gray said from his home in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Monday morning.
The defendants were ordered to pay a total of $4,327.70 in restitution to Gray for medical expenses, but that was only about half of his out-of-pocket expenses, he said. The assault, which appeared unprovoked, was captured on cellphone video and sparked outrage across the state and country.
The case was set to go to trial in Kemper County after the defendants were granted a change of venue because of pretrial publicity. As far as the Grays knew, until Friday, the case was going to trial.
In most cases, prosecutors get victims or their families to sign an affidavit stating that they agree with a plea deal. Judges are under no obligation to accept any plea agreement.
McCaa was represented by attorney Michael Reed of Hattiesburg and Brown was represented by Glenn White of Petal. Judge Charles Wright signed off on the plea. Plea agreements can’t be appealed.
“This is unacceptable,” Trevor Gray said. “This is completely wrong.”
Look for more from Gray and his family and an explanation from Cranford, if he responds to messages, in Thursday’s edition.
