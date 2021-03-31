Three charged for breaking in, smoking pot, playing rap in church
•
Fire and brimstone isn’t what officers found at the Church of God in Ellisville. They found rap music, marijuana and reportedly three “stoned” individuals who broke into the church.
Ellisville residents Damien Newell, 19, and Christopher Clark, 20, and Laurel resident Edward Ramson, 19, were each charged with burglary of a church and first-offense possession of marijuana. All three waived their initial appearance, and Judge David Lyons set each of their bonds at $5,000.
“In my 27 years of law enforcement, I have never seen the disrespect for a house of worship as I witnessed today,” Chief Bruce Russell of the Ellisville Police Department said.
Police responded to the report of three black men pushing on the church door, Russell said. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed two broken windows and a door ajar. According to EPD, there was a “strong odor” of majiruana and rap music playing over the church’s PA system. Police found a large plastic bag with marijuana residue and a backpack with 108 grams of marijuana.
The suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to EPD for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.