Ovett woman struck by SUV, suffers serious injuries on 15S
A still-unidentified bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with a car on Highway 84 East around midnight Wednesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
A 1992 Buick Roadmaster driven by Martin Page, 34, of Laurel was traveling east when it collided with the westbound bike in the eastbound lane near Cedar Lane, according to a press release from MHP.
The cyclist had critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center then transferred to Forrest
General. Volunteers from M&M, Powers and Rustin responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. MHP is the investigating agency.
The identity of the cyclist was still undetermined as of press time. There was speculation that it may be a homeless man who is often seen riding on Highway 84 East.
On Friday night, MHP and local volunteers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by an SUV in the Glade Community and suffering serious injuries.
Rebecca Walters, 66, of Ovett was reportedly walking on Highway 15 South near Tuckers Crossing Road when she was hit by a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by 52-year-old Deann Craven of Soso. Volunteers from Glade and Powers responded along with EMServ and MHP. Walters was transported to SCRMC, but no update on her condition was available. MHP is handling the investigation.
