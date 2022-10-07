Bad aim lighting joint blamed for fire at ex’s
•
A Laurel man who was accused of being an arsonist made the argument that he was a stumbling drunk druggie, not a fire-starting felon.
That’s essentially what Billie Therrell, 37, testified to during his two-day arson trial in Jones County Circuit Court. The case ended in a mistrial.
Therrell, who was represented by public defender Matt Sherman, took the witness stand and explained that he had walked to the home of his estranged wife in the 600 block of North 13th Avenue to retrieve a push lawn mower and take it back to his home in North Laurel.
He admitted to being drunk at the time, then “trying to light a blunt” when it caught fire to a trail of leaking fuel next to the house. That’s what caused the fire at her house in June 2021, he testified, saying it was an accident, not intentional.
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall questioned that explanation, if he was really intending to push the mower all the way back to his home on Yale Avenue, 3.5 miles away in North Laurel, in the summer heat. Therrell got testy from the stand and made some statements that allowed her to bring up his criminal history, which included an arrest for domestic violence the previous September.
Laurel police arrested him in that incident and in the arson case the next summer after he was soon developed as the suspect. He was released on $15,000 bond.
Jurors were reportedly deadlocked at 10-2 after deliberations, failing to convict or acquit him. Therrell was, however, taken into custody by Hattiesburg police for a domestic violence charge there. He remains in the Forrest County jail. The website there lists his address as Raleigh.
