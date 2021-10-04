Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
Octoberfest at Moselle VFD
Moselle Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Octoberfest from 10 am. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. There will be games for kids, food, a silent auction and a raffle, and there will also be vendors.
For more information, contact Candace Davis at 601-402-0870.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Elton John Tribute Band to play NE Jones reunion
The Northeast Jones Class of 1975 reunion celebration will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the old First National Bank Building (401 Central Ave.) in downtown Laurel.
The night will be filled with incredible fellowship, amazing food and national entertainment from an Elton John tribute band.
For more information, contact Bobbie McGowan at bhales6202@me.com, Doug McBride at dmcbride14@yahoo.com, Alan Trest at alantrest@gmail. com or Danny Rasberry at 601-649-2822, 601-323- 1077 or danny@rasberrypg. com.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
Gumbofest at the American Legion Post 11
The American Legion Post 11 (1108 N. 9th Ave., Laurel) will host its first Gumbofest, starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 20. Teams will compete for the first-place prize of $150 and a trophy, second place will earn $100 and a plaque and third-place prize will get a trophy. The People's Choice gumbo winner will receive a plaque. The entry fee for teams is $75.
Spectators can enter for $10 each, and children 10 and under can attend for free. Pick up an application and rules during regular business hours or call 601-651-6283, or call Stephanie (601-433-2655) or Jackie (601-422-9449).
